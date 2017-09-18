2 Lakewood council members publicly object to city's controversial pit bull ban

Charlie the dog was deemed a pit bull, and has been banned from Lakewood. (Source: Greg Murray)

The fight to keep Charlie the dog in Lakewood is gaining momentum as protestors pressure city leaders to amend its vicious dog ordinance. (Source: WOIO)

Lakewood City Hall was packed Monday night with people who want the city to get rid of its breed restriction legislation.

About 100 people attended the city council meeting after a judge ruled Charlie the dog couldn't live within Lakewood city limits.

"He's pretty vicious," joked Jennifer Scott, Charlie's owner. "All this fuss over nothing. I don't understand it."

Scott is fighting to keep the 10-month-old dog she adopted from the Cleveland APL.

"He's totally our family. He's not going anywhere," she said.

Scott said Charlie has never been aggressive. The issue is that Lakewood has breed-specific legislation. The city hasn't done a DNA test on Charlie, but calls him a pit bull, which classifies him as a dangerous animal in Lakewood.

Monday evening, dozens of people gathered to fight the ruling. Two members of Lakewood City Council also said they're against the city's breed-specific legislation.

"Lakewood is an all-inclusive city. We're always about: 'Oh, look at all the awards we win, raise your kids here, bring your money here, go to our bars and restaurants.' But then you don't allow certain dogs and that's just not right," said Beth Heffner.

Before the meeting, supporters held signs, wore "We Stand with Charlie" shirts and picketed along Detroit Road. Once inside the meeting, they filled every seat in the room.

"The law is flawed, so, yes, there should not be a breed ban. There shouldn't be any BSL, no breed discrimination whatsoever," said Jeff Theman.

No matter what happens with the legislation, Scott said she's not giving Charlie up.

"It's like giving up a child. Who gives up a child? No. No," she said.

Scott wants stronger laws on the books that blame owners and not breeds.

"I think the owners of any animal, it's on us. You have a bad dog. It's on you. Not on the dog. They can't help who they are," Scott said.

Scott filed an appeal last week after a judge ruled she couldn't keep Charlie. She's still waiting to hear back.

