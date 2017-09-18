Grafton Township Police: Motorcyclist severely injured in crash due to driver's error

A motorcyclist was critically injured Monday evening after smashing into a sedan that failed to yield.

The rider, David Snyder, 59, of Litchfield, was headed north on State Route 83 when Andrea Manning, 55, of Brunswick, turned out in front of him.

Snyder, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was ejected off his bike during the crash and suffered severe injuries. He was life flighted to MetroHealth hospital and is in critical condition.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Manning -- who was driving southbound on SR 83 -- failed to yield while turning left, which triggered the crash.

Manning and her son were not injured in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

A motorcyclist died under similar circumstances Sunday in Wayne County.

