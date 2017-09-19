Former firefighter saves his choking friend with Heimlich maneuver

For decades, the North Industry Sportsmen's Club in Bethlehem Township has been the place where outdoor enthusiasts go to do everything from fishing to trap shooting. Good friendships have been formed there, and in the case of Denny Hayhurst and Ron Phillips, their friendship suddenly turned lifesaving one afternoon three weeks ago.

They were eating lunch in the club’s dining area.

"I happened to notice that he was having trouble breathing,” said Hayhurst.

"I was choking. I heard Denny say, ‘Are you alright?' I didn't answer. All you had to do was look up to tell that I wasn't alright," said Phillips.

Luckily, Hayhurst says he had been a volunteer firefighter in Mineral City for 30 years and had learned the Heimlich maneuver as part of his training.

"He was gasping for air. So I got up, I got behind him, got under his arms and I did the Heimlich on him,” described Hayhurst, "bring it in and up. in and up.”

Hayhurst shows how he performed the Heimlich using a fist placed under the belly button which he then pushed in and upward using the pressure of his opposite hand.

"I'm sure thankful that Denny was there with his knowledge of the Heimlich," said Phillips.

Phillips’ daughter Connie Anderson later posted a thank you message on Hayhurst's Facebook page saying, “wanted to say thank you to Denny Hayhurst for saving our daddy from choking! God bless you!”

"My dad is the best dad in the world, and I'm thanking God that Denny was here for him,” said Anderson.

Phillips and his family hope that others will be inspired to learn or brush up on the Heimlich maneuver after hearing their story.

"Anybody with children, grandchildren- and teach the children to do it also,” added Anderson.

"I thank- Denny had the experience and training behind him. It made a difference to me because I'm still here,” said Phillips.

Click here to learn more about the Heimlich maneuver.

