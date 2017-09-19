Homer Simpson's dream: Brewnuts combines beer with doughnuts

It seems like a creation straight out of an animated cartoon series, but Brewnuts makes the combination of beer and doughnuts a reality.

Brewnuts' permanent location opens Tuesday morning near the corner of West 65th Street and Detroit Avenue.

The business started in 2013 and was initially selling beer-flavored doughnuts to local coffee shops, online, and out of occasional pop-up shops. Flavors like maple bacon bourbon ale and apple spice crumb cake will be offered.

A post shared by Brewnuts (@brewnuts) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

During happy hour, the location will also serve craft beer.

Since opening, the business has received numerous accolades, including being ranked one of the ten best doughnut shops of 2014 in the United States according to USA Today.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.