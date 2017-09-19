Cavaliers, Cleveland Clinic to make 'major announcement'

Two Northeast Ohio staples are expected to make a "major announcement" during a joint press conference Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski, General Manager Koby Altman, Cleveland Clinic Chief of Staff Dr. Brian Donley, and Cavaliers Team Physician and President of Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital Dr. Richard Parker will be on hand at Cleveland Clinic Courts to make the announcement.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

