Cleveland police partner with FBI, other agencies to improve neighborhoods

Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to announce a new partnership with county and federal agencies.

Representatives from the FBI, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office are expected to be in attendance along with Mayor Jackson and Chief Williams.

The partnership between the local, county, and federal agencies is meant to improve Cleveland neighborhoods and make the city a safer and more livable community.

