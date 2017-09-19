Tracking Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria pounded the islands in the eastern Caribbean late Monday night and into Tuesday.

The Category 5 storm is following a path that is similar to the one Hurricane Irma took through the Caribbean. This comes as many of the Caribbean islands are still trying to recover from the devastation left behind from the last hurricane.

As of Tuesday morning, the major storm is expected to immediately affect the northern Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Sustained winds were measured at 160 miles per hour. Early tracks show the hurricane steering north before reaching the continental United States.

Dominica Prime Minister posted several Facebook posts as the dangerous hurricane made landfall in his country.

Hurricane Maria's eye shrank to 10 miles across. To compare, Hurricane Irma's eye measured more than 20 miles wide at times

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.