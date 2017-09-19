Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.

The update is being launched Tuesday, Sept. 19 and according to Apple's website for the update, "It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to amazing possibilities for augmented reality in games and apps." There are a ton of updates but here are some that you should notice right off the bat.

Expanded Control Panel

CBS News and its tech arm CNET have already reviewed the new system and highlighted what you'll see like a more user-friendly control panel. Currently, when you swipe up on your phone you get a control panel with about 12 options. On the new system there is an extremely expanded selection of buttons.

One-handed keyboard

Let's start off by reminding you that texting while driving is dangerous and should not be attempted. With that said this next update is interesting from Apple because it almost appears they are encouraging it. To be fair there are times other than driving you may not be able to text with two hands. Maybe the coffee you're sipping is just too good to put down. So Apple has created a one-handed keyboard that you can access by tapping on the globe or text key at the bottom of the screen.

Indoor mapping

You're already on your phone in the mall why not let it help you get to the nearest Apple store. This new feature now maps out stores and locations within buildings.

Siri Translate

Siri has expanded her foreign language capabilities. Not only telling you how to translate but also how to say it.

In the past there have been issues when the entire iPhone using public tries to download the update at the same time. We will have to wait and see if this launch has any issues.

