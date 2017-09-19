WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in trial of man who shot girlfriend to death

Trial begins for Jeff Greiner. He is accused of killing his girlfriend. (Source: WOIO)

A trial in Cleveland is scheduled to begin Tuesday for Jeff Greiner.

The 25-year-old Parma man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Christal Shaver, on Feb. 16, 2016 in North Royalton.

The two were at his condo on Cove Drive. After the shooting police say Greiner callled 911.

While no motive has been released, Greiner's attoney has said it was an accident.

Shaver's family is holding a news conference outside the Justice Center before opening statements.

Her mother, Phyllis Shaver, says her daughter was well loved by her friends, family and their church.

