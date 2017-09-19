Victim's family gather, pray ahead of trial of man who shot girlfriend to death

Trial begins for Jeff Greiner. He is accused of killing his girlfriend. (Source: WOIO)

A trial in Cleveland is scheduled to begin Tuesday for Jeff Greiner.

Shaver's family is held a news conference outside the Justice Center before opening statements.

After a word of prayer, the victim's mother, Phyllis Shaver, says her daughter was well loved by her friends, family and their church.

The 25-year-old Parma man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Christal Shaver, on Feb. 16, 2016 in North Royalton.

The two were at his condo on Cove Drive. After the shooting police say Greiner called 911.

While no motive has been released, Greiner's attorney has said it was an accident.

