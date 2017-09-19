Victim's family gather, pray ahead of trial of man who shot girl - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Victim's family gather, pray ahead of trial of man who shot girlfriend to death

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Christal Shaver family gather and pray before murder trial begins.. (Source: WOIO) Christal Shaver family gather and pray before murder trial begins.. (Source: WOIO)
Christal Shaver family outside the Justice Center. (Source: WOIO) Christal Shaver family outside the Justice Center. (Source: WOIO)
Trial begins for Jeff Greiner. He is accused of killing his girlfriend. (Source: WOIO) Trial begins for Jeff Greiner. He is accused of killing his girlfriend. (Source: WOIO)
NORTH ROYALTON, OHIO (WOIO) -

A trial in Cleveland is scheduled to begin Tuesday for Jeff Greiner.

Shaver's family is held a news conference outside the Justice Center before opening statements.

After a word of prayer, the victim's mother, Phyllis Shaver, says her daughter was well loved by her friends, family and their church. 

The 25-year-old Parma man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Christal Shaver, on Feb. 16, 2016 in North Royalton.

The two were at his condo on Cove Drive. After the shooting police say Greiner called 911. 

While no motive has been released, Greiner's attorney has said it was an accident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-09-19 16:19:45 GMT
    New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.  The update is being launched Tuesday September 19 and according to Apple's website for the update, "It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to amazing possibilities for augmented reality in games and apps." 

    More >>

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.  The update is being launched Tuesday September 19 and according to Apple's website for the update, "It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to amazing possibilities for augmented reality in games and apps." 

    More >>

  • New $60M Ohio City apartment/retail project is reaching halfway point

    New $60M Ohio City apartment/retail project is reaching halfway point

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:03:04 GMT
    The Quarter apartments are taking shape at the corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue. (Source: Snavely Group)The Quarter apartments are taking shape at the corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue. (Source: Snavely Group)

    It's the newest apartment complex being put up in Ohio City's Hingetown neighborhood and it's taking shape.  The corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue has been ugly and forgotten for decades, and fallen behind its brother corner at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue where the West Side Market is located. 

    More >>

    It's the newest apartment complex being put up in Ohio City's Hingetown neighborhood and it's taking shape.  The corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue has been ugly and forgotten for decades, and fallen behind its brother corner at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue where the West Side Market is located. 

    More >>

  • McDonald's Happy Meals to see healthier change

    McDonald's Happy Meals to see healthier change

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:50:43 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:50:43 GMT

    The fast-food chain said that starting in November, Happy Meals will include an organic juice made by Honest Kids, a brand which has less sugar.

    More >>

    The fast-food chain said that starting in November, Happy Meals will include an organic juice made by Honest Kids, a brand which has less sugar.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly