Wadsworth K9 gets protective vest

The police department's K9 will now be safer when he hits the streets!

Zoro has received a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit group, Vested Interest in K9's, Inc.

His vest is embroidered with the saying, "With gratitude for those who protect and serve."

Zoro is a two-year-old German Shepherd who joined the Wadsworth police force in November 2016.

He is trained in narcotic detection, tracking, article search, handler protection and suspect apprehension.

