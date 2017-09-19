Cleveland police arrest several bank robbery suspects

Police and the FBI have several bank robbery suspects in custody.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a Cleveland police officer spotted the car on the city's east side.

After following them for about 30 minutes, the suspects crashed their car in the area of E. 156th and Lakeshore Avenue.

The four suspects then fled on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.

Cleveland 19 News is waiting for more information on the suspects.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.