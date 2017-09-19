Cleveland homicides up 20% but violent crime overall is down, according to FBI statistics

The city of Cleveland has put out its mid year crime statistics and it shows a sharp increase in homicides now from this time last year, but over all shows several other areas of violent crime are down.

The data is collected based on Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) guidelines.

According to news release from Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's office, they point to increase numbers on the police force because of an increase in the city's budget.

"The budget enhancements for law enforcement will allow the Division of Police to increase from a current staffing level of 1,490 officers to a total of 1,601 officers in 2018 with additional officers in 2019 and 2020," the release highlights.

The numbers show both positives and negatives.The number that seems to be the most troubling is the sharp increase in homicides through the first six months compared to last year -- an increase of 19.57 percent.

January-June 2016

46 Homicides

January-June 2017

55 Homicides

The Mayor's office acknowledges the increase in homicides but is hoping to capitalize on the decrease in some other categories. In the release it states, "The Cleveland Division of Police is proud to announce that statistics show that fewer crimes have been reported for 2017 in many categories."

Here are other notable changes when you compare the first six months of last year to the first six months of this year:

Rape down 6 percent

Robbery up 6 percent

Felony assault down 2 percent

Burglary up 6 percent

Dan DeRoos

