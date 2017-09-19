Baseball is on its way back; UofA planning to revive the program - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Baseball is on its way back; UofA planning to revive the program

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: University of Akron) (Source: University of Akron)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

The Zips plan to bring back their baseball team.

Dormant since 2016, University of Akron President Matthew J. Wilson and Director of Athletics Larry Williams announced Tuesday their intention to recommend a novel, community support-backed effort to restore the UA baseball team and add a women's lacrosse team, beginning competition in the 2019-20 academic year.

These programs will feature an Ohio-focused student-athlete recruiting strategy. A key component of this plan is that any athletic scholarships provided to student-athletes for these two sports will come from community financial support – not University funds. The recommendation will be presented to the UA Board of Trustees for consideration at its October 11 Board meeting.

"We have heard loud and clear the community's desire to bring baseball back to UA and we have been examining ways to do that in a financially responsible manner. Prospective students have voiced the same desire.  We also want to offer an additional avenue for female student-athletes to simultaneously benefit from a quality education at The University of Akron and on-the-field Division-I competition.  After much discussion and planning, we believe that we have identified some creative ways to achieve our objectives while focusing on student-athletes from Ohio. Now, we hope that the community will come forward and assist the University in restoring baseball and adding women's lacrosse," said President Wilson.

Baseball

  • Baseball is UA's longest-established sport, with the first team beginning in 1873. It previously had been disbanded from 1933 – 1946 and 2016 – 2019 for financial and economic reasons.
  • The new team would compete in the Mid-American Conference and UA is in discussions to have home conference games and possibly non-conference games played at Canal Park. 
  • The goal would be to have at least 35 student-athletes on the baseball team.

Women's Lacrosse

  • Since 2000, women's lacrosse has been the fastest-growing sport in the country. There are an estimated 400 college women's lacrosse programs competing in NCAA Divisions I, II & III; in 1981, there were just 105.
  • 24 colleges and universities in Ohio (Divisions I, II and III) have varsity-level women's lacrosse teams. Two area universities (Kent State and Ashland University) have announced plans to add teams.
  • The goal would be to have at least 30 student-athletes on the team and play its games in UA's InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Should you download the new Apple iOS 11?

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-09-19 16:19:45 GMT
    New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)New iOS 11 update. (Source: CNET)

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.  The update is being launched Tuesday September 19 and according to Apple's website for the update, "It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to amazing possibilities for augmented reality in games and apps." 

    More >>

    As is usually the case, a week after Apple announced its latest iPhones it is now launching its newest operating system, iOS 11.  The update is being launched Tuesday September 19 and according to Apple's website for the update, "It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to amazing possibilities for augmented reality in games and apps." 

    More >>

  • New $60M Ohio City apartment/retail project is reaching halfway point

    New $60M Ohio City apartment/retail project is reaching halfway point

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:03:04 GMT
    The Quarter apartments are taking shape at the corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue. (Source: Snavely Group)The Quarter apartments are taking shape at the corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue. (Source: Snavely Group)

    It's the newest apartment complex being put up in Ohio City's Hingetown neighborhood and it's taking shape.  The corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue has been ugly and forgotten for decades, and fallen behind its brother corner at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue where the West Side Market is located. 

    More >>

    It's the newest apartment complex being put up in Ohio City's Hingetown neighborhood and it's taking shape.  The corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue has been ugly and forgotten for decades, and fallen behind its brother corner at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue where the West Side Market is located. 

    More >>

  • McDonald's Happy Meals to see healthier change

    McDonald's Happy Meals to see healthier change

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:50:43 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:50:43 GMT

    The fast-food chain said that starting in November, Happy Meals will include an organic juice made by Honest Kids, a brand which has less sugar.

    More >>

    The fast-food chain said that starting in November, Happy Meals will include an organic juice made by Honest Kids, a brand which has less sugar.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly