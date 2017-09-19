ESPN puts Cleveland Indians on magazine cover after 22-game winning streak

Three Cleveland Indians players are on the cover of the latest ESPN The Magazine after the team battled through 22 straight wins.

The MLB playoffs issue hits stands Friday.

"The issue ... takes a look at Cleveland’s magical run, with senior writer Wright Thompson going inside the Indians clubhouse during their AL-record win streak. The Indians head to the postseason walking a fine line between acknowledging the streak yet not letting it consume them," ESPN said.

Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana and Carlos Carrasco are on the cover and played a part in helping the team get the MLB's second longest winning streak on record. It's the longest winning streak in the American League.

"Nothing in pro sports is quite like a baseball clubhouse ... " he writes. "Individual games might be won or lost on the field, but seasons are won or lost in the endless hours between, 162 games in 183 days, the grind itself as difficult as any other physical aspect of the sport."

