When and where are the best places to see the leaves change in Ohio?

Fall Equinox, or the true beginning of fall, is Friday at 4:02 p.m Sept. 22, 2017 so we are tapping our meteorologists to find out when and where the best places are to see the leaves change.

When will the leaf change be at its peak?

The best time depends on where you are in the state. Ohio is big enough that what is a "peak leaf changing" time in Cleveland is wildly different from Cincinnati. In facts that's how it develops. The leaves will change over in the northern part of the state then in the Southern portion.

According to TrekOhio, a hiking and parks website for the state of Ohio here is what is generally considered the schedule for peak leaf changing times:

Northern Ohio: end of 2nd full week of October

Central Ohio: end of 3rd full week of October

Southern Ohio: toward the end of October

The website SmokeyMountians.com has an interactive website that shows how the fall foliage will progress, and approximate dates for peak times.

Where are some of the best spots to take in the colorful leaves?

To answer this we are enlisting our local meteorologists to see where they like to go to see fall unleash reds, oranges and browns we only get to see for a couple of weeks.

Jason Nicholas:

"According to a National Geographic article, Top 10 Places to See Autumn Leaves, Holmes County, Ohio is one of the top 10 places in the world for enjoying fall color."

Jeff Tanchak:

"Mohican State Park in Loudonville. Mid-October is the time. Another suggestion for the viewers is go on a wine tour in Geneva and Geneva-On-The-Lake around mid October. Fun Fun."

Beth McLeod :

"I'm in denial fall is coming. Lake MetroParks and Huntington Beach!"

