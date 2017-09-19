CPD arrest fake DEA agent from Youngstown carrying badge, gun & handcuffs

A Youngstown man is charged in Cleveland with robbery and impersonating a police officer.

Officers say Malik Ross made the mistake of trying to get three separate people to pay him to watch their cars but instead of paying him, they all made police reports.

According to officers Ross approached the the motorists, wearing gold U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration badge, told them he was providing security and it costs $20 to park.

The 21-year-old was arrested Rumors nightclub on West 6th Street where he was working as security.

He had a gun, handcuffs and a DEA badge when he was picked up, according to police.

Police say Ross did have a valid concealed carry permit but they are working to find out if the badge was legit or fake.

A court date has not been set.

