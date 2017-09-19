Stark County sheriffs building up surveillance network to solve, deter crimes

Many homeowners have installed security cameras for their own safety.

Now, they can also help the sheriff's department solve crimes.

“Problems around this neighborhood, crime, drugs,” said Stark County resident, Skip Lee. "I have four cameras, video and audio. People walking down here, I can hear what they are saying."

Lee has lived in his Canton house for 14 years. He says in that time the neighborhood has declined, but he refuses to move. Instead, he installed a camera system to keep an eye on his property and neighborhood.

He was also one of the first to sign up for a new program with the Stark County Sheriff's office to register his cameras.

“That would enable us, if there was a crime or incident in that area, we could geo-locate that on a map, similar to a Google map and search and see if there's any footage in that area that might be of benefit to our investigators to solve the crime,” said Stark County Sheriff’s Major William Weirtz.

Major Weirtz says it's set up as a database so investigators know where the cameras are. However, they can't and won't monitor the cameras.

“We do not have access to those cameras, we only have information that they are available to get that video footage from that owner,” Major Weirtz said.

Weirtz says not only will it give investigators visual evidence, and save time, but hopefully it will act as a deterrent.

“Maybe those criminals will think twice before they go to break into a house or business that video footage is available to law enforcement,” Weirtz said.

Lee hopes more homeowners install cameras, and register with the sheriff's department.

“Ii think it's a good thing, especially for neighborhoods like this with all the drugs and crime. It makes me feel safer,” Lee said.

So far 13 homeowners and business owners have signed up.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.