Police group says Euclid cop shouldn't be on the job

A group of current and former law enforcement officers spoke out against Euclid police officer Michael Amiott Tuesday, saying he “shouldn’t be able to wear the badge of any department.”

Amiott is the officer who was captured on dash cam and cell phone video hitting Richard Hubbard III after an August traffic stop.

Tuesday, about half a dozen members of the African-American Law Enforcement Retiree Association held a press conference in front of the Euclid Police Department. Retired Cleveland Police commander Marvin Cross read a statement, which said while most officers "do a good job and put their lives on the line," that there are some "bad apples/cowards that hide behind the badge and make all good officers look bad."

One of those officers, according to the association, is Amiott.

Juanita Black, the president of the Association, said Amiott “should not be on this job. We cannot control this, but he should not be on this job.”

When Cleveland 19 directly asked Cross if the AALERA would like to see Amiott fired, Cross said, “You know what? That's not, that's not our determination, you know you heard our statement. He don't need to be on the police department, so what the city does we can't dictate to the city what they do.”

The AALERA said that Amiott has shown a "clear pattern and practice of abuse of powers against citizens of many communities."

Current Cleveland police detective, Lynn Hampton said about Amiott’s actions and the larger overall impact that, “the community is looking for more and asking for more from the police, you know, and incidents like this just can't continue to happen. It's doing nothing but fueling the flames and causing more problems for and the safety of officers on the street.”

Amiott was suspended for 45 days for Hubbard's violent arrest. He appealed that punishment last week, but as Cleveland 19 first reported Monday, the punishment was upheld.

In a letter obtained by Cleveland 19 Tuesday, Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail said that during that suspension she “will further review Ptl. Amiott’s conduct and suitability to return to employment for the City.”

Cleveland 19 reached out to Amiott’s attorney, who said he, his client and the police union do not agree with AALERA’s statements about Amiott.

The association also said, in a broader sense, that it’s time for “good cops” to call out “bad apples.”

“We must get rid of them in order to restore public trust that we have worked so hard to establish,” said Cross. “Good officers speak up against the bad apples.”

