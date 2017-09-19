Fifth Third Momentum app designed to ease student loan debt

There's a new and novel way to pay down student loan debt.

A new app rounds up your spare change to pay it off faster.

Fifth Third Bank has released a new app called Fifth Third Momentum. The app is tied to your checking account and helps pay toward the balance of your student loan accounts, just by spending.

"You tie in your debit card and each time you use your debit card, you can round up. So you round up to the nearest dollar or you add a dollar. It's gonna give you the opportunity to accumulate that and then make micro-payments each week to pay down your student debt a little faster," said Joe DiRicco, Regional President, Northeast Ohio, Fifth Third Bank.

Student loan debt totaled more than $1.3 Billion dollars last year, so Fifth Third Bank spent more than a year talking with hundreds of graduates.

"They're graduating, they're starting their lives and the student loan debts is keeping them from buying homes, getting married, making investments, saving for retirement," he said.

More than 30 major student loan providers are connected to the Fifth Third Momentum app.

Developers are hoping the set up and automated payments will be something students don't even have to think about, and hope it works well to ease their debts.

