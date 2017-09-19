Tonight at 6: Windians garner national attention

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

All new at 6, local citizens coming together to catch criminals.

Hurricane Maria is slamming the Caribbean as a powerful category 5 storm.

And, our Cleveland Indians getting some big time national attention..

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.