North Royalton murder suspect, accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, goes to trial

Nineteen-year-old Christal Shaver was shot to death just after Valentine's Day in 2016.

On Tuesday, the accused killer -- Jeff Greiner -- sat in court as a jury was selected, which could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

At the same time, her grieving family held a news conference on the front steps of the Justice Center, hoping and praying for justice and healing.

"I have sad heartbreaking feeling because I miss her. I was the last one to talk to her," said Phyliss Shaver, Christal's mother.

Christal's dad, Dennis, her two brothers, Alfred and Daniel, and other family and friends were also in attendance.

Greiner is charged with murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He's accused of shooting Christal to death in February 2016 at his North Royalton condo. The pastor at the church that Christal attended prayed with her family and friends.

"We're asking lord that your will will be done. Pray for the Shaver family that you would minister to them and that you would comfort them and care for them and give them the strength that they need in the midst of a time that's very anxiety-ridden. We ask too for Jeff's family that you would be with them lord as they too hurt in their own way."

Christal's family, who are deeply religious, asked that all who are hurting find healing.

"I look in the heavens and i stand on the rock that we call Jesus Christ," said Dennis Shaver.

"She stayed faithful to all her beliefs. She was going to be a missionary. She actually spoke with me and my church pastor the morning she was taken from us."

Christal's family all wore purple, her favorite color.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.

