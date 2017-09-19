Cleveland radio legend John Webster has passed away at the age of 74

Broadcaster and Cleveland radio icon John Webster has died at the age of 74.

For years, Webster’s voice was a fixture of Cleveland radio news.

Webster launched his broadcasting career in Pekin, IL. Following gigs in Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, and New York, he arrived to Cleveland and developed an all-news format for WERE radio and later joined WMJI as News Director, according to WTAM 1100.

Twenty years ago, he became the co-host of the “Wills, Webster and Coleman” morning show on WTAM, which featured a popular segment called “Webster’s World.”

Webster was considered a man of integrity who strived to report a fair story.

