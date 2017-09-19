South Euclid Police searching for emotional support kitten

South Euclid police are searching for a kitten that lost its way at a Walmart over the weekend.

According to police, a shopper carried his emotional support kitten into the store, but then lost it between the merchandise racks.

As employees searched for the cat, a shopper found it and took it home.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of the special needs kitten, please reach out to Carlos Padilla at 216-780-2577.

