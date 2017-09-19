Fire consumes house in Bedford neighborhood

A fire consumed a home at 57 Paul St. in Bedford Tuesday night. (Source: Bedford Heights Fire Department)

Fire crews doused a blaze that tore through a Bedford residence Tuesday night.

Firefighters are still on-scene and Bedford Heights Fire is assisting.

It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured in the house fire.

And it's not yet clear how the fire was started.

