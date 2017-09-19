Cleveland 19's Paul Orlousky addresses Rocky River citizen police academy

Veteran reporter Paul Orlousky spoke at the Rocky River Police Department's Citizen Police Academy Tuesday evening.

He spoke about the media's relationship with law enforcement, and helping students understand the local media's role when working with police.

Spoke to the Rocky River Citizens Police Academy. Great city with involved citizens. @cleveland19news @PaulOrlousky pic.twitter.com/DfbjKIKv0M — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) September 20, 2017

The Citizen's Police Academy was started by police Chief Kelly Stillman back in 2011. The 16-week program helps citizens better understand how the department operates, and provides insight to police work.

Classes cover many topics, including drunk driving, drug abuse, crime prevention, firearms safety and juvenile crimes.

If you're interested in participating in the academy, contact Lt. Lichman at 440-799-8208 or by email at glichman@rrcity.com. You must be 21, have a GED or diploma, and you can't have any felony convictions.

