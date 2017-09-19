People of Puerto Rico bracing for wrath of Hurricane Maria

Cousins of Cleveland 19's Lydia Esparra prepare their homes for the wrath of Hurricane Maria. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland 19's Lydia Esparra has family in Puerto Rico who lie right in the path of Maria, a category 5 hurricane. Here's what they were able to tell her on Tuesday as they braced for the violent storm.

By phone my cousin Daisy prepares yet again for another hurricane.

“Maria is going through the island, the eye is going through all of it. It's going to be really bad,” she said.

Her husband Pedro has been boarding his parents’ home. The two reside in Texas, but have been living on the island caring for his ailing mother in Manati.

“We need a generator for his mom. She needs air conditioning because she is bed ridden. With Irma she suffered for 5 days,” said Daisy.

And when she went to buy that generator, the line was out the door. They waited in line for 11 hours to purchase one.

My cousin Eddie lives in Gurabo.

”Well, we are getting ready for Hurricane Maria,” he said.

Irma skirted the island but Maria is expected to hit Puerto Rico directly.

“We are expecting a (Category) 5, so this one it's very strong.”

Maria could be catastrophic. Some houses are still made of wood, and the inhabitants of those homes have been urged to evacuate.

"The houses here in Puerto Rico are made of cement, we don't worry about that," said Eddie. The only thing to worry about are the windows.”

His home does have hurricane-sustainable windows. The rest of the house is boarded up.

Both of my cousins are concerned, but know preparation is key. And even though the island is still hurting from Irma, Eddie says he isn't going dark by Maria,

“I have my electric plan ready. I have gas. I have everything ready. At my house, I’m ready.”

Hurricane Hugo hit the island at a 3, almost a 4. It left major damage.

In 1998, George came in as a Category 1 but left the worst rain in the history of the island.

The last Category 5 hurricane to hit Puerto Rico was Felipe in 1928.

