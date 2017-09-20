Dozens of animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey available for adoption in Northeast Ohio

Approximately 30 to 40 animals that were displaced during Hurricane Harvey will be available for adoption in Northeast Ohio beginning Wednesday.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA No-Kill Pet Shelter in Parma is working with GrassRoots Rescue Operated With Love to help animals from the Houston area find news homes in Northeast Ohio.

Texas animal shelters transferred numerous animals to Ohio in order to make room for pets that were separated from their owners during Hurricane Harvey. The pets that were brought to Ohio are animals that were already in shelters prior to the hurricane's landfall.

All of the dogs and cats will undergo a health exam and a spay and neuter procedure if necessary and will be available for adoption beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The adoption center is located at 9555 Brook Park Road in Parma.

