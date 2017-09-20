3-year-old shooting victim gets hospital room makeover

Anytime you hear of a child being in the hospital, it's heartbreaking, especially when they have to be there for weeks, even months.

But an organization, fairly new to Cleveland, is now transforming hospital rooms for kids, making them over with all the characters and sports they love.

Volunteers from "Dec My Room" have "dec’d" more than 75 rooms for kids at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital since 2016.

They recently surprised 3-year-old Savannah Davis with a room fit for a princess.

Savannah has been in the hospital for nearly a year. On Oct. 4, 2016, she was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in Cleveland.

Doctors didn’t think she would make it, but Savannah is a fighter. She is now doing well, but she had to relearn how to walk, talk, and even eat.

Children with hospital stays of three weeks or more, can request and fill out a Dec My Room application, and list their special likes and interests.

Then-spokeswoman Kathi Perry says, "We give our volunteers up to 300 tax free dollars to go shop."

Within a few days, the volunteers and the decorations arrive at the patient's room. And in about a half hours time, the magical transformation happens.

Savannah was so excited, and listen to this timing: Savannah's birthday is next week.

"I love it. We love them. They're amazing. You guys made her so happy," says mom, PJ Davis.

"We never forget the patients. They become part of our hearts. They touch us just as much as we touch them," says Kathi.

The children get to keep all of the items used to decorate their rooms.

Savannah is expected to go home in another year.

As for the person who shot her, Jeron High, he was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison.

Dec My Room is all volunteer, grant and donation based.

They have a fundraiser coming up Saturday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.m at the Clifton Club on Lake Road in Lakewood.

