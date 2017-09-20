Firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire in Bedford

A fire consumed a home at 57 Paul St. in Bedford Tuesday night. (Source: Bedford Heights Fire Department)

Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire late Tuesday night that left one firefighter suffering form heat exhaustion.

The fire occurred on Paul Street in Bedford. Crews from Maple Heights, Garfield Heights, Valley View, Solon, Oakwood, and Orange Village responded to the scene to assist.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, but there were no other injuries reported.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started.

