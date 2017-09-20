LIVE: Former gymnastics coach sentenced for inappropriately touc - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LIVE: Former gymnastics coach sentenced for inappropriately touching young girl

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Derek Waskowski (Source: Summit County Sheriff) Derek Waskowski (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

A former gymnastics coach charged with inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl will be sentenced Wednesday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Mobile users click here for live stream.

Derek Waskowski is scheduled to appear in front of a judge at the Summit County Court of Common Pleas for his charge of gross sexual imposition.

Waskowski was a coach at Hudson's Little Leapers when the incident happened in Feb. 2015. The 10-year-old victim was taking lessons at the business.

This story will be updated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly