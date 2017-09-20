LIVE: Former gymnastics coach sentenced for inappropriately touching young girl

A former gymnastics coach charged with inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl will be sentenced Wednesday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Mobile users click here for live stream.

Derek Waskowski is scheduled to appear in front of a judge at the Summit County Court of Common Pleas for his charge of gross sexual imposition.

Waskowski was a coach at Hudson's Little Leapers when the incident happened in Feb. 2015. The 10-year-old victim was taking lessons at the business.

This story will be updated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.