Film lovers get ready for the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival

The heart of independent filmmaking comes to Cleveland. More than 30 feature films and 20 shorts will be shown at the 6th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival (GCUFF). Filmmakers will showcase their work to film lovers and industry professionals.

"It's important because it really is a venue for us to share our stories and to present a more diverse view of African Americans and the African diaspora," said founding member and Executive Director Donna Dabbs.

GCUFF is considered a baby among urban film festivals.

"We're making a nice little name for ourselves out of the kind of the heart we have and the love and attention that goes into the festival, when people get here they feel it," said Dabbs.

This year's celebrity ambassador is actor and director Terri J. Vaughn. Fans may remember her from her breakout performance as Lovita Alizay Jenkins on “The Steve Harvey Show."

Vaughn's starring in the festival's opening film, "Love By Chance."

The actor has also put on her directing hat. Under her production company, Nina Holiday Entertainment, she made her directorial debut with "#DigitalLivesMatter," which will be shown during the festival.

This festival has something for everyone.

For nine days film lovers can take advantage of films, networking and panel discussions, artist talk-backs, free community screenings and art exhibits.

"You get to meet really cool people," said Dabbs. "This year we have some pretty exciting things going on the Square that I would encourage people to see what's going on. When people come, they come back every year."

Many of the events will happen around Shaker Square in Cleveland. The festival runs Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $150 for passes.

To donate or check out the times and dates for upcoming events, check out the festival's website.

