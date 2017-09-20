Conneaut police looking for woman who robbed bank

The Conneaut Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery took place at 3:30 p.m. at the Andover Bank at 339 State St.

The woman did not display a weapon during the robbery, and police did not say whether they believe she was armed. She left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a pale skinned white female, 5' 6", with long dark hair possibly a wig.

Please call 330-593-7440, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the confidential tip line at 330-593-7423.

