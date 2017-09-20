Akron police captain placed on paid leave during internal investigation

Akron Police Capt. Brian Simcox has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to the Akron Police Department.

Simcox's paid leave comes after former Akron Chief of Police James Nice was asked to resign. Nice allegedly made inappropriate contact with a city employee.

Former Akron police chief accused of criminal misconduct; interim chief calls scandal an "embarrassment"

Several state politicians condemned Nice's comments.

City officials did not confirm whether the Simcox's discipline and the investigation into Nice are connected.

Capt. Simcox has over 20 years of service with the Akron Police Department.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.