Police search for vandal that spray-painted several Strongsville homes

Police are looking for a suspect that defaced several Strongsville-area houses over the weekend.

A security camera recorded the suspect vandalizing one of the homes.

Police say the suspect was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with a large letter "D" on the back.

If anybody has information regarding the suspect, please contact the Strongsville Police Department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.