Has Amazon gotten so big it knows you're pregnant before you do?

Amazon inadvertently sent this baby gift email to several customers. (Source: WOIO)

On Tuesday many Amazon customers received an email making it seem like the online retail giant has gotten into the baby predicting business.

The email stated "A gift is on its way," and showed a baby in diapers crawling away. The email came from the Amazon baby registry and went out to a large portion of customers.

Many who received the Amazon email aren't pregnant, can't conceive or don't have a baby registry and some aren't even female.

While many may have thought the email was a scam, trying to get you to click to "See Your Thank You List," the company admitted it was their mistake.

According to a CNN article, an Amazon spokesperson said the email was a glitch that caused the system to "inadvertently send a gift alert email earlier today."

The email probably caused some to have an awkward moment with questions of, "Am I pregnant?" And some of those people have not disappointed on social media.

When you receive an email from @amazon that says someone "purchased a gift from your baby registry" #GetItTogetherAmazon #NotPregnant pic.twitter.com/JccuGiawrk — Kailyn McGowan (@kailyn_13) September 19, 2017

Apparently I'm pregnant because Amazon told me someone bought me something from my baby registry. Who knew — Tom (@T_Strube) September 19, 2017

Amazon just informed me that someone has purchased a gift from my baby registry. My baby is 21, and hopes it's a keg. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 19, 2017

On the not-so-funny side of the issue, some of the recipients of the email were offended or hurt because of problems or complications with pregnancies and they're letting Amazon know about it.

Pro tip @amazon & @amazonregistry Don't send infertile women who've miscarried notices for gifts for a baby registry they don't have. 1/2 — Julia Claire (@Juliacsk) September 19, 2017

Hey @amazon! Not every woman wants a baby. And those that do often struggle to conceive. This email (spam?!) is INCREDIBLY inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/F194Zkhjkw — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) September 19, 2017

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.