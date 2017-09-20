Dumb criminal told police where he ran to says, 'come get me'

A Canal Fulton man was recently arrested after he told police where he was at, accidentally.

On Sept. 14, officers responded to a call on Dan Ave. that three men were breaking into vehicles in the area.

Once police arrived, one of the men, Benjamin Harrison Thompson, ran to a store on Poplar St. and asked the clerk to use the phone.

He thought his friend got away too, so he called him. That friend, unfortunately, was still at the scene and being arrested.

When the phone rang, the officer answered it and said, "Hello". Thompson, thinking it was his buddy on the other end, told the officer that he got away and ran to Circle K and to come pick him up. The officer responded, 'Well if you insist" and hung up.

A few minutes later, as promised, the officer arrived at the Circle K and arrested Thompson.

