Cleveland Browns favored to win a game for 1st time in 2 years

The Cleveland Browns are the Las Vegas favorite to win a game for first time since the 2015 season.

According to VegasInsider.com the Browns are a one-point favorite against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Cleveland actually opened the betting line as a two-point favorite

The last time the Browns were favored to win a game was on Dec. 13, 2015 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Browns were a 2.5-point favorite, Cleveland defeated the 49ers 24-10.

Just to give a time frame how long it has been, Star Wars: The Force Awakens was not in theaters yet. The city of Cleveland was still eight months away from hosting the Republican National Convention.

Adele's Hello was the No. 1 song on the Billboard 100 at the time. The Cleveland Cavaliers championship parade was seven months away.

Johnny Manziel started the win against the 49ers at quarterback for the Browns, he threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Isaiah Crowell ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, Brian Hartline caught 8 passes for 107 yards.

One of the reasons the Browns are favored to win on Sunday is because the Pro Bowl quarterback for the Colts will not play. Andrew Luck will not be suited up because of a shoulder injury.

The Browns and the Colts have not a won a game in the 2017. Cleveland was also hurt by the injury bug this week, the Browns won't have No. 1 wide receiver Corey Coleman due to a broken right hand.

You can watch the game at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 on Cleveland 19.

