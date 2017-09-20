More Milestones: Indians sell 2M tickets this season

For the first time since 2008 the Cleveland Indians have sold 2 million tickets for the season.

Club officials say on a per-game basis, the Indians attendance has jumped nearly 30 percent over 2016 and 42 percent over the 2015 season.

The Tribe is coming up on its final homestand of the season, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

The Indians take on the Twins first and then the White Sox. The weekend White Sox series features the club’s annual Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Sept. 30, with Dollar Dogs and fireworks on tap. Sunday’s game features the final Kids Run the Bases of the season, presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

According to baseball-reference, Cleveland sold 3 million tickets every season from 1996-2001.

Go Tribe!

