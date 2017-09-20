Court rejects Akron officer's new trial request for killing ex-wife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a former police captain's latest attempt to obtain a new trial for the 1997 slaying of his ex-wife.

The court voted 5-1 Wednesday to uphold a 2014 appellate court decision overturning a judge's ruling that exonerated former Akron officer Douglas Prade and led to his release from prison.

The 71-year-old Prade challenged both the prosecutors' right to appeal his exoneration and the appellate court's authority to take the case.

The Supreme Court rejected both arguments.

A judge exonerated Prade in 2013 after experts testified that male DNA from a bite mark found on Dr. Margo Prade's lab coat wasn't his. Prade was sent back to prison after prosecutors successfully appealed the judge's ruling.

Justice William O'Neill dissented, saying Prade deserves a new trial.

