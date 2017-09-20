Akron teen shot and killed in his own home

Police are looking for suspects in the murder of a teenager.

On September 19, the 18-year-old male was found shot multiple times in his home in the 600 block of Minerva Place.

The teen, whose name is not yet being released, was pronounced dead on the scene around 3:20 p.m.

If you have any information, please call Akron police at 330-375-2181.

