Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

Data breach: Medical Mutual employee sends private information for thousands to wrong email

Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook) Medical Mutual of Ohio headquarters in downtown Cleveland (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Medical Mutual of Ohio has confirmed that an employee sent 45 emails to the wrong person containing personal information for more than 6,000 of its Medicare Advantage customers. 

According to a spokesperson for Med Mutual, based in Cleveland, this was an accident because the employee typed in an incorrect email address and the data was going to a third party that didn't have authorization to be looking at private information.

According to a news release from Medical Mutual, "the unauthorized third party had access to the contents of the emails containing information which may include members’ names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, treatment and diagnosis information, health insurance information, medical treatment, and prescription information."

The release states only 15 of the 6,119 customers affected had their social security numbers included in the emails.  According to the companies spokesperson that 6,119 number is less than one percent of its total customer base. 

When the problem was discovered in July, Medical Mutual brought in a third party to investigate and found the 45 emails were sent from February 2017 to July of 2017. 

Medical Mutual has notified the impacted customers and also established a call center to answer questions. That number is (877) 271-4091 and is staffed between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. 

