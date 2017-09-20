Traffic Alert: Road closures for Akron Marathon

Many roads will be closed for the Akron Marathon while runners participate in the event this weekend.

The Akron Police Department is asking people to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time. Staff members will be placed throughout the city to help direct traffic during the run.

Police said some intersections will be closed, parking bans will also be in effect. Here is a list of street closures:

If you are interested in running in the marathon, registration will be will open at the Health and Fitness Expo at 11 a.m. on Sept 22.

