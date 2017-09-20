Troopers make hash bust in Ashtabula County

A New York man is behind bars after Ohio Highway Patrol troopers find $13,500.00 worth of hash in his car.

The arrest happened on September 18 on I-90 in Ashtabula County.

Troopers say they stopped the driver for following another vehicle too closely.

A drug-sniffing K9 then alerted to the vehicle and during the search, troopers found 3 grams of liquid hash and about 300 grams of solid hash.

Michael Gagliardi, 20, is charged in trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, trafficking in liquid hash and possession of liquid hash.

