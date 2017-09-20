U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will discuss the soil cleanup at Tremont Field, also known as Clark Fields, Wednesday afternoon.

According to EPA officials, to mitigate the contamination threat at the Tremont Field Site, EPA will install of a two-foot thick soil barrier on top of contaminated portions of the park. In addition, EPA will take the following actions:

Develop and implement a Site Health and Safety Plan, a Site Security Plan, an Air Monitoring and Sampling Plan, and a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan.

Excavate and re-grade impacted areas for the installation of a soil barrier.

Install drainage along the Site's perimeter as needed.

Install marking layer over contaminated areas

Characterize, excavate, and dispose of soils and debris as needed.

Decontaminate heavy equipment as necessary, and appropriately dispose of decontamination water;

Perform Site restoration, including, but not limited to grading and backfilling;

EPA anticipates that the entire project will take 6-9 months of field activities, but this work may need to be phased over the course of multiple years.

