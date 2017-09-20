Congregation praying that abandoned government items can rescue - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Congregation praying that abandoned government items can rescue flooded sanctuary

Local church hopes to put abandoned church pews to use. (Source: WOIO) Local church hopes to put abandoned church pews to use. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Could abandoned property left at the now abandoned VA hospital in Brecksville contain the answer to a local congregations prayers? 

Gods House Ministry is on Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland, and is a lot more than a storefront. It is a former warehouse that houses a modest clean chapel, and a monthly food pantry. 

Pastor John Davis and his flock were in the process of renovating and moving into a larger space in the building when trouble struck. 

A flood due to a roof leak.

"We had about 25 pews and most of the pews were damaged by water and was just no good and we had to throw them all away so now we need pews," Pastor Davis said.

Now Pastor Davis has two problems, a growing congregation which makes the current worship space too small, that’s a good problem. But because of the bad problem, the flood right now there wasn't a lot he can do. 

Then a member of his church remembered Cleveland 19's story on all the abandoned property at the VA. 

Included is a now silent chapel. All kinds of church trappings, but for Pastor Davis purposes -- pews. 

"It would be nice if we could go to the VA you know, just look and see what could be used you know.  It would go a long way maybe they've got a sound system," added Pastor Davis.

They do in a now abandoned theatre.

Reflecting on the situation Pastor Davis believes, "I think it's kind of sad they could be used to help the people and I think that's what we're in the business for to help people." 

On the wall of the current sanctuary are the words prayer changes everything. Needless to say Pastor Davis and his folks are praying hard for some kind of divine intervention. It may take that to get a response out of the VA. 

Our requests for information have gone on deaf ears for months.

"That's what we're trying to do now and it costs money but we're trying to move on with the help of God to get this done," Pastor Davis said.

