Car fire spreads to house on Cleveland's west side

Car fire spreads to house on Cleveland's west side

Car and house damaged in Wednesday fire. (Source: WOIO) Car and house damaged in Wednesday fire. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Firefighters say a fire that began in a vehicle parked in the driveway, spread to the house.

Crews were called to 3294 West 32nd on Cleveland's west side around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing the car on fire.

When Cleveland firefighters arrived, the house was also on fire.

The fire was put out quickly and there were no injuries.

Cause remains under investigation.

