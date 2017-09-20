Cleveland dirt bike track site has elevated levels of lead, arsenic and cancer risks, according to report

The land where Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson plans to build a $2.3 million dirt bike park has slightly elevated contamination levels of lead and arsenic. Some of the samples collected and analyzed exceeded the target hazard index and show elevated cancer risks, according to a report by a private consulting firm.

The property located at East 72nd Street and Carson Avenue, according to the report, was used up until the 1950s by local industries for dumping of waste.

Former occupants included Barkwill and Bradley Tile and Brick Plant, a pond where the baseball fields now reside and Kingsbury Run Industrial Sewer utilized by local industries for waste dumping.

The private consultant firm Hull and Associates Inc. was selected by the city of Cleveland to survey the land and prepare an environmental report last year.

The firm received nearly $50,000 to conduct their survey.

The Cleveland 19 News investigative team received a copy of the 600 page report late last week and had it analyzed by Case Western Reserve University’s Professor Gerald Matisoff with the Department of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences.

Read part I of the report here and read part II of the report here.

Matisoff said the report was “reasonably thorough, uses reasonable assumptions and follows accepted norms for this type of work and seems unbiased.”

Matisoff explained the report concluded some contaminants in samples show a slightly elevated concentration.

The worst of the contaminants are lead, arsenic and polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). PAHs are a group of more than 100 different chemicals that are released from burning coal, oil, gasoline, trash, tobacco, wood, or other organic substances such as charcoal-broiled meat.

“A measured concentration greater than the applicable standard means that non-cancer and cancer risks are increased by exposure to the contaminant," he said.

Dermal exposure to the soil would be the major exposure pathway in this case.

Matisoff said the report concludes that some samples exceeded the target hazard index and elevated cancer risks.

“They attribute these elevated risks to concentrations of arsenic and select PAHs, namely benzo(a)pyrene, in soil at the property," he said.

Matisoff believes the Marion Motley Park region (the future site of the dirt bike track) is similar to others in Cleveland, contaminated with lead and arsenic.

“The elevated concentrations are not particularly high and the elevated non-cancer and cancer risks are small," he said.

The environmental report didn’t offer any remedy to the contamination issue.

A quick solution would involve removal of the contaminated soil and replacement with clean soil.

In a letter sent to the OHIO EPA VAP site coordinator, Hull and Associates states there will be a visual mesh will be placed on top of the soil cap that will underlay the motocross track areas.

The city of Cleveland is still in the planning and development phase of Marion Motley Playfield.

We’ve reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the survey.

