Cleveland Heights program makes it easier for businesses to improve storefronts

Posted by Lacey Crisp, Reporter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Do the businesses in Cleveland Heights look spruced up to you? That might be in part thanks to a city program. 

The Cleveland Heights Storefront Renovation Program is an exterior rehabilitation program that combines financial incentives (rebate and/or loan) with free city design assistance.

Several businesses have already taken advantage of the program. Melt Bar and Grilled, Wine Spot, Fairmount Inn, Cleveland Violins, AV Remodeling, and Quintanas have used the program. 

Eligible rehabilitation costs include: storefront, windows, doors, painting or cleaning treatments, bulkheads, masonry repairs, paving, lighting, awnings and landscaping. Rebates of up to $25,000 and no interest loans of up to $100,000 are available for properties and projects that qualify.

Business owners said it gives them the freedom to make improvements that might not be possible without.  The city is hoping it leads to more traffic at those businesses to spur economic development.

