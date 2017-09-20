Possible human remains found on Cleveland's west side

Medical Examiner called out to the Cleveland's west side. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police are investigating after possible human remains were found in a bag at a home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner were called to a house on Longmead Avenue.

Longmead is on the city's west side, off of W. 130th Street.

Cleveland police confirm the remains were found in a bag.

Cleveland 19 has a crew headed to scene. Check back later for more details.

